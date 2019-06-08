Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Roots (ROOT) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Roots from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.63.

ROOT opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$12.70.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

