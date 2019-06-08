Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,350 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a GBX 2,785 ($36.39) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,983.93 ($38.99).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,530.50 ($33.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

