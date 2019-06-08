Royce & Associates LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,390,000 after purchasing an additional 261,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,830,000 after purchasing an additional 510,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $685,452.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/royce-associates-lp-has-1-01-million-stake-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.