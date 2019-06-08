salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $183.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

salesforce.com stock opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $797,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,568.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,490 shares of company stock worth $69,086,882. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $7,127,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 576.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 68,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,678 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

