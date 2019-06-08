salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells $17,910.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $17,910.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 30th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $17,438.16.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $17,617.83.

On Thursday, May 9th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $17,494.66.

On Thursday, May 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.69, for a total transaction of $18,270.97.

On Thursday, April 25th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $18,317.30.

On Thursday, April 18th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $17,498.05.

On Thursday, April 11th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $18,107.12.

On Thursday, April 4th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $18,381.71.

On Thursday, March 28th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $17,607.66.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $18,463.07.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $161.27. 7,174,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,522. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

