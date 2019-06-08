Scholar Rock (SRRK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

SRRK stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,932,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 147,317 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 289,682 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 456,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $5,857,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

