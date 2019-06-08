Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,247,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.45 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1077 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

