SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,139,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 67,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 28,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 141,737 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ORBC stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.91 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/sg-americas-securities-llc-cuts-holdings-in-orbcomm-inc-orbc.html.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.