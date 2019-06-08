Shamrock Asset Management LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

