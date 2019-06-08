Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 25,057 Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $20,824,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

ET stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,558. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

