Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $183,777.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00405923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02433995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00150899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004252 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.