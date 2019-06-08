Siltronic (WAF) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock opened at €61.04 ($70.98) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.