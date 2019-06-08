Simmons Bank Has $288,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,030. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $135.96.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

