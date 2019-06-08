Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.53.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $103.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,878,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

