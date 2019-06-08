Smart Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

