SocialCoin Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $5,016.00 and $61.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

