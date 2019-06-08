Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFST. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.90. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $212,973.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $45,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,925.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,559 shares of company stock valued at $381,689. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 609.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

