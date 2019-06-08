Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the airline’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

