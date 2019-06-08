Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III Purchases 14,130 Shares

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,498,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,264.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 7,348 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $72,965.64.

On Thursday, May 30th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 15,701 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $156,852.99.

On Tuesday, May 28th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 10,700 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $112,457.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,698 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,341.82.

On Tuesday, May 21st, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 9,512 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.96.

On Friday, May 17th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 11,476 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $174,779.48.

On Wednesday, May 15th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 22,366 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $219,857.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.52. Spark Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

