SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

BMV:BIL opened at $91.48 on Friday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/spdr-s-tr-spdr-bloomberg-barc-bil-holdings-reduced-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.