SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 17.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $146,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,945 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 910,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

