Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.67 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Stakenet has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $71,494.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01854019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 89,787,579 coins and its circulating supply is 84,564,416 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

