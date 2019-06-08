Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,939. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

