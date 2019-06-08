State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,249 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.21. 554,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

