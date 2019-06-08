State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $25.84 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Amphenol by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $2,460,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $93.19 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

