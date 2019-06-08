State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $29,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,639,000 after buying an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $257,096,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after buying an additional 1,730,003 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

