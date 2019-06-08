State Street Corp (STT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in State Street by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in State Street by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

STT opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “State Street Corp (STT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/state-street-corp-stt-shares-sold-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.