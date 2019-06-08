State Street (STT) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.95.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $101.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after purchasing an additional 985,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after purchasing an additional 910,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of State Street by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,200,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

