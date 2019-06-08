Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 55,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $611,861.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $278,872.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STML opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

