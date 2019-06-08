Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vereit (VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,364 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,450% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vereit has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,577,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $80,836,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 646.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,663,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,345 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,688,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,816,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,000 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

