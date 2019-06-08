Stronghold USD Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Stronghold USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on exchanges including Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00403747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.02473434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00151030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg.

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.