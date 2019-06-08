Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Surgery Partners reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $88,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,667,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 138,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,373,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 359,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,801. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.52.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

