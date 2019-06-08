Swiss National Bank Buys 14,900 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cognex by 1,952.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

