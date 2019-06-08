Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €77.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.90 ($91.74).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €87.90 ($102.21) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

