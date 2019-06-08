Taubman Centers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Taubman Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Taubman Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taubman Centers to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

TCO opened at $42.26 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.24 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

