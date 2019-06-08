TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,854 Shares of Relx PLC (RELX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Relx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,459,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after buying an additional 110,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Relx by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Relx by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 1,003.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE RELX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

