Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 320.23 ($4.18). The company has a market capitalization of $318.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.