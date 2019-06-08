Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,341 shares of company stock worth $6,656,103. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TECD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 214,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/tech-data-corp-tecd-shares-sold-by-phocas-financial-corp.html.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.