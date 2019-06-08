Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.70. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.