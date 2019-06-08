Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

OTCMKTS:TLKGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

