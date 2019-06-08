Tesco (TSCDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesco (TSCDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.