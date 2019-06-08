Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $606.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.20 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $570.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. 223,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,894. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 95,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $6,894,451.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,295,722. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,387,000 after purchasing an additional 259,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after buying an additional 84,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $98,489,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,120,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

