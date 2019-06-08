Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,325,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 503,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $130,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,730. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

