Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

In other news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $134,061.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $203,204.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,637. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 1,366,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,562. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

