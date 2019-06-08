The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $192,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 304,892 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,570,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

BIP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 335,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

