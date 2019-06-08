The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $155,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,254,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

STI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,680. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,395,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STI. UBS Group cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

