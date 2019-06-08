TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Trading Down 7.7%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 513,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 738,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

