Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

TSE TIH remained flat at $C$59.75 during trading on Friday. 127,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$51.02 and a twelve month high of C$70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$699.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$732.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,290,000.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

