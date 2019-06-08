Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 273 Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total transaction of $219,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,732 shares of company stock worth $1,775,800 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.00.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.60. 262,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $500.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

