Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,332 Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,737,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,611,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,796 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 3,423.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,300,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $391,817.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,065 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,508. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,332 Dropbox Inc (DBX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/tortoise-index-solutions-llc-buys-shares-of-1332-dropbox-inc-dbx.html.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.